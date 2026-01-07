Findings: Data shown here below breaks down Excess Death by 10 year age cohorts and demonstrates how those decedents (Czechan females over 15 years of age) who were under the age of 45 had, near Zero Excess Death during the ‘Covid Years’ 2020 to 2023.

This data shows over 90% of Excess Deaths were among those over 65 years of age.

So, in a country of just under 11 million (about the population size of the state of Ohio) how does approx. 50,000 (if you include males in this) of elderly die in excess over a 3 year period? . . . or, about 17K/year? . . . which is equal to just under 1/5 of one percent of the entire population? . . . of which all were reaching end of life age ranges in any case?

In this country, rather than being a “Pandemic” it looks more like a huge increase in deaths among the elderly brought about by care home & hospital neglect, mal-administration of meds and treatments & overall psychological stress brought on by the overall fear campaign of the government and the media. And of course, beginning in late 2020 the massive uptake of the covid ‘vaccines’ causing severe adverse events leading to death and increases in nearly every disease category (leading to death) tracked using ICD-10 codes on death certs.

Conclusion: The events since 2020 did NOT kill those under 60 years of age who were otherwise healthy. It did NOT kill children AT ALL. It killed the vulnerable, the marginalized, in poor metabolic health AND the elderly. The events described above killed the elderly . . . in great numbers . . . (and little to no legitimate evidence exists to suggest the cause was a novel, contagious pathogen, plain and simple).